Real Estate Transactions | Feb. 3-7

Republic-Times- February 18, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: Feb. 3
Grantor: Wendy L. Mueller, Laurie J. Unterseh
Grantee: Anthony Biffar, Traci Biffar
Parcel: 15-06-200-009
Cost: $70,000

Date: Feb. 5
Grantor: Brenda K. Shrewsbury
Grantee: James Shelby, Mary E. Shelby
Address: 813 Morrison Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $355,000

Date: Feb. 5
Grantor: JPR Rentals LLC
Grantee: Peter Karnowski, Amy McGuire Karnowski
Address: 405 West Milton Street, Columbia
Cost: $250,000

Date: Feb. 5
Grantor: Sandra K. Roessler
Grantee: Bradley R. Roessler, Deanna L. Roessler
Address: 1724 Ghent Road, Columbia
Cost: $165,000

Date: Feb. 6
Grantor: Bryan V. Schneider, Frances A. Schneider
Grantee: Cody Siebenberger, Tia Siebenberger
Address: 6408 Edge Water Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $440,000

Date: Feb. 7
Grantor: James L. Milburn
Grantee: Jamie L. Miller, Kevin J. Miller
Address: 6603 Karen Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $850,000

Date: Feb. 7
Grantor: Betty Ann C. Marzano
Grantee: Cristina L. Stumpf, Kevin Stumpf
Parcel: 06-01-400-005
Cost: $300,000

