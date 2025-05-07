Real Estate Transactions | April 21-25
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: April 21
Grantor: Jana Deutch, Gail Frierdich
Grantee: Merle Gummersheimer,
Alan Gummersheimer
Parcel: 06-36-400-007
Cost: $43,080
Date: April 21
Grantor: BMW Trust, Dennis R. Brand
Grantee: Cynthia M. Berg Asinger, Joann M. Berg
Address: 613 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
619 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $126,500
Date: April 21
Grantor: Taylore Exhele, Whitney Fischer,
Mariah Henry, Whitney Jones
Grantee: Thomas W. Frost, Brandi M. Hicham
Address: 307 Briarwood Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $290,330
Date: April 21
Grantor: David Baxmeyer, Valerie Baxmeyer
Grantee: Brianna M. Juengling, Ryan M. Juengling
Address: 803 Glenbriar Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $414,000
Date: April 21
Grantor: Michael and Mary Young Family Trust
Grantee: John Francescon
Address: 625 Charlotte Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $199,900
Date: April 21
Grantor: Russell Services INC
Grantee: Matthew R. Greer
Address: 633 North Briegel Street, Columbia
Cost: $265,000
Date: April 21
Grantor: Emily M. Riebeling, Jacob C. Riebeling
Grantee: Dawn Fitzgerald, Michael Fitzgerald
Address: 404 North Library Street, Waterloo
Cost: $241,000
Date: April 21
Grantor: Bankhead Columbia Waterloo RE LLC
Grantee: CDB Properties LLC
Address: 224 Bradford Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $430,000
Date: April 22
Grantor: Laura Fischer, Dwight Boehm
Grantee: Elizabeth Vollmer Boehm
Address: 501 South Moore Street, Waterloo
Cost: $100,000
Date: April 22
Grantor: Klemme Construction INC
Grantee: Gretchen Reinert, Lance Schuermann
Address: 520 Pfeffer Drive, Columbia
Cost: $775,000
Date: April 23
Grantor: Debra L. Longstreth, James E. Longstreth
Grantee: Lisa Contestabile
Address: 9 Meadow Ridge East, Columbia
Cost: $154,000
Date: April 23
Grantor: Blake Wilde, Heather Wild
Grantee: Edward L. Laidley Jr., Tara Laidley
Address: 230 Cedar Bluff Drive, Valmeyer
Cost: $358,000
Date: April 24
Grantor: Collin J. Woodside, Erin C. Woodside
Grantee: Blake E. Wild, Heather E. Wild
Address: 6033 Monarch Crossing, Waterloo
Cost: $625,000
Date: April 24
Grantor: BMW Trust, Dennis R. Brand
Grantee: Edward R. Flake, Tamara Flake
Address: 528 Legacy Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $87,500
Date: April 24
Grantor: Bryan Kanofsky, Mary Kanofsky
Grantee: Cassandra Perkins, Jason Perkins
Address: 812 Blue Aster Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $394,900
Date: April 25
Grantor: Alyse N. Mazzola, Anthony T. D. Mazzola
Grantee: Jordan A. Rippelmeyer
Address: 316 North Rapp Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $251,750