R-T All-Local Volleyball Team

Mia McSchooler (Paul Baillargeon photo)

The high school volleyball season featured a plethora of talent locally, as several players helped their teams to winning records.

Here’s this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Volleyball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Brooke Miller, Valmeyer. The numbers put up by this senior during the season were staggering. The Rend Lake College commit led the entire St. Louis area in both kills per game and blocks per game and was a key reason the Pirates posted 35 victories. She had 452 kills and 163 blocks on the season to go along with 210 points.

Lucy Range, Gibault. Another super talented senior at the top of the list, Range led the Hawks in several key categories this fall. She finished with 190 points, 54 aces, 175 kills, 235 assists and 215 digs.

Addison Walton, Columbia. Yet another super senior, Walton was second in the St. Louis area in digs per game, finishing the season with 650 digs overall. Walton recorded 1,741 career digs at CHS, good for second all-time.

Kierstin Miller, Valmeyer. Perhaps somewhat overshadowed by her senior teammate with the same last name, this Miller also put up some amazing numbers. Kierstin recorded 319 kills, 103 blocks, 260 assists and 197 points on the season.

Mia McSchooler, Valmeyer. Yet another senior member of a 35-win Pirates squad, McSchooler ranked ninth in the St. Louis area in digs per game and had 485 total for the season. She also had 229 points.

Ava Mathews, Columbia. This sophomore put together a solid season for the Eagles, recording 200 kills, 76 blocks and 169 assists.

Violet Krekel, Valmeyer. She did plenty of passing for the Pirates this fall, finishing with 641 assists to go along with 182 points.

Ellie Day, Waterloo. This talented sophomore led the Bulldogs with 336 assists and also recorded 178 digs.

Claire Sandstrom, Columbia. It was a phenomenal freshman season for Sandstrom, who led the Eagles with 219 kills. She also had 52 blocks.

Megan Bolyard, Columbia. With a team-high 408 assists, this junior will look to be a leader for the Eagles next season. She also had 120 points.

Megan Huebner, Waterloo. A solid middle hitter, Huebner led the Bulldogs in blocks with 93 during her sophomore year. She ranked eighth in the St. Louis area in blocks per game.

Elliana Ames, Columbia. Another talented junior for the Eagles, Ames led the team in blocks with 79 and also contributed 143 points.

SECOND TEAM

Aubry Thomas, Gibault. Her 374 digs led the Hawks this season.

Kenzy Koudelka, Waterloo. A talented sophomore middle hitter for the Bulldogs, Koudelka contributed 184 points, 113 kills and 354 digs this season.

Kate Adams, Columbia. She posted 189 points and 310 digs this season for the Eagles.

Kate Kreps, Gibault. A team leader for the Hawks, Kreps contributed 105 points, 114 kills and 255 digs on the season.

Emerson Horvath, Waterloo. It was a solid season for Horvath, who contributed 134 points and 334 digs.

Kate Lueck, Valmeyer. She finished with 164 points and 252 digs on the season.

Avery Gilpin, Gibault. She recorded 102 points, 109 kills and 175 assists on the season.

Kinley Jany, Columbia. She recorded 124 points, 100 kills and 150 digs on the season.

Aidan Dintelman, Waterloo. Her serve efficiency of 98.51 percent ranked fifth in the St. Louis area this past season. She also had 107 points.

Kamille Grohmann, Gibault. She finished with 110 points this season for the Hawks.

Delaney Fitzgerald, Columbia. She contributed 121 kills this season for the Eagles.

Ally Hanna, Waterloo. A senior, Hanna finished with 96 kills and 69 blocks on the season.