R-T All-Local Volleyball Team

With both Waterloo and Gibault winning regional titles and Columbia posting another 20-win season, there was plenty of local success in volleyball this fall.

Here’s a look at the players who made the 2019 volleyball season so great.

FIRST TEAM

Kayla Huels, Gibault. This senior setter was the engine that drove the Hawks the past few seasons. She led Gibault with 683 assists, 213 service points and 54 aces this fall.

Jessie Seidel, Waterloo. A senior libero, Seidel provided leadership for the Bulldogs and led the team with 562 digs. She also had 150 service points.

Olivia Peterson, Columbia. A junior middle hitter, Peterson was a force for the Eagles with 159 kills and 75 blocks on the season.

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault. This tall senior outside hitter finished with 265 kills to lead the Hawks and was second on the team in blocks with 69.

Paige Montgomery, Waterloo. This rising star for the Bulldogs put together a solid sophomore season, leading the team with 253 kills to go along with 131 points and 367 digs.

Markee Voelker, Valmeyer. The first freshman on this year’s All-Local Team, Voelker is deserving of the honor after leading the Pirates with 152 points, 161 kills and 463 digs.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Casey, Waterloo. She led the Bulldogs with 423 assists and also recorded 107 service points.

Maci Browne, Columbia. This junior defensive specialist led the Eagles in service points with 179 points and in aces with 32 to go along with 218 digs.

Hailey Montgomery, Waterloo. Another Montgomery makes the list. This sophomore middle hitter led the Bulldogs with 178 points to go along with 123 kills and 55 blocks. The future looks bright for both Montgomerys.

Ande Grohmann, Gibault. A junior outside hitter, Grohmann ranked near the top of the team lead this season with 242 digs, 180 kills and 171 points.

Abby Grohmann, Gibault. Another Grohmann makes the list. This freshman outside hitter provides plenty of promise for the future for the Hawks. She was second on the team in points with 209, and third on the team in kills (147) and digs (205).

Jayna Krekel, Valmeyer. The third freshman on this year’s All-Local Team, Krekel led the Pirates in both assists (361) and aces (45) and also contributed 145 points.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kendra Walla (Waterloo), Annalese Gill (Dupo), Ally Thompson (Gibault), Gwen Panzau (Valmeyer), Mackenzie Murphy (Columbia), Ellie Schwehr (Waterloo), Emma Day (Waterloo), Holly Wilson (Dupo), Maddie Esmon (Dupo), Kelly Long (Columbia), Paige Becker (Columbia), Zoe Swip (Gibault), Sheridan Pipkens (Dupo), Brook Maus (Valmeyer), Tinleigh Jakimauskas (Valmeyer)