Candy Cane Classic starts Monday

The annual Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High School will feature all four Monroe County high school girls basketball teams in what appears to be a wide-open field of competitors.

Waterloo will open the tourney against Valmeyer at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Columbia tangles with Roxana at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Gibault against Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Waterloo (3-5) dropped a 49-47 contest to Mascoutah on Monday. The Bulldogs shot just 26 percent from the floor for the game.

Aubrey Hubbard led Waterloo with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Sam Lindhorst added 13 points and seven rebounds and Nora Gum contributed 11 points and five rebounds. Ella Bockhorn grabbed 11 rebounds.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs won 53-32 over New Athens. A 23-6 surge in the second quarter propelled Waterloo to victory.

Hubbard again led the way with 20 points, including 6-for-11 shooting from three-point range. Nora Gum added 14 points and six rebounds.

On Thursday, Waterloo dropped a 63-29 contest to undefeated Civic Memorial. The Bulldogs committed 26 turnovers in the loss.

Hubbard leads the team in scoring this season at 11.6 points per game and is shooting 55 percent from behind the arc.

Waterloo played at Chester on Tuesday, hosts Highland on Thursday and plays at Wesclin on Saturday.

Columbia (4-4) lost 32-30 to Salem on Monday despite a large fourth quarter comeback. The Eagles trailed 28-15 after three quarters but went on a 15-4 run in the final frame to make it close.

Taylor Holten led Columbia with 18 points and seven rebounds.

On Saturday, the Eagles trailed again after three quarters but outscored Carlyle 12-6 in the fourth quarter to pull off a 40-38 win.

Holten again led the way with 12 points and eight rebounds. Karsen Jany added 11 points.

On Thursday, Columbia trailed 39-34 after three quarters only to go on a 16-3 run in the fourth quarter to down Wesclin, 50-42. Jany led the way with 16 points, including four three-pointers. Avrie Barthel added 11 rebounds and 11 blocks.

Columbia hosts Breese Central on Thursday.

Holten and Jany are both averaging nine points per game this season. Barthel is averaging 5.25 blocks per game.

Gibault (5-4) dropped two games last week.

The Hawks lost 36-17 to New Athens on Thursday, shooting just 21.6 percent from the floor in the process.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost 66-36 at Chester but Ashlyn Wightman eclipsed 1,000 career points. She also grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss.

Maddie Davis led the Hawks in scoring with 16 points.

Wightman leads the team in scoring, rebounding and blocks at 11.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.56 blocked shots per game.

Davis is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Valmeyer (1-5) lost 44-17 to New Athens on Monday, shooting 16 percent from the floor and committing 27 turnovers. Lexi Davis led the Pirates with eight points.

On Saturday, Valmeyer shot 16 percent from the floor and committed 22 turnovers in a 43-14 loss at Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

The Pirates play at Marissa on Thursday.

Dupo (2-5) picked up a 48-42 victory over Marissa on Thursday. The Tigers grabbed 49 rebounds as a team in the win.

Octavia Heidelberg led the way with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Alexis Curtis added 14 points.

Heidelberg leads the Tigers this season with averages of 12 points, 14.3 rebounds and 1.14 blocks per game.

Dupo hosts Wood River on Thursday and plays at Red Bud on Saturday.