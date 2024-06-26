R-T All-Local Girls Soccer Team

Maddie Mauch

The high school girls soccer season once again featured three quality local teams, meaning Monroe County remains a hotbed of success in the sport.

Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Girls Soccer Team.

FIRST TEAM

Maddie Mauch, Columbia. The all-time leading scorer for the Eagles, this outgoing senior received all-state, academic all-sectional and all-conference accolades. She was second in the St. Louis area in scoring with 43 goals and 23 assists – including 13 game-winning goals. Mauch will play next season at McKendree University.

Riley Mathews, Columbia. A senior-to-be, Mathews also received all-state and all-conference honors after finishing with 23 goals and 19 assists for the Eagles. She will play at Indiana State University after her high school days are over.

Liv Colson, Waterloo. She led the Bulldogs in scoring with 24 goals (seven game-winners) and eight assists while providing senior leadership, resulting in all-sectional and all-conference honors. She will play next season at the University of Evansville.

Emily Richardson, Gibault. An all-sectional honorable mention, this senior-to-be led the Hawks in scoring with 18 goals and eight assists.

Jessica Bearley, Columbia. Another incoming senior on the list is this goalkeeper, who received all-sectional and all-conference recognition after going 20-4 in net with an .847 save percentage.

Reese Woelfel, Columbia. Yet another senior-to-be for the Eagles, Woelfel recovered from injury to earn all-sectional and all-conference accolades with 16 goals and 12 assists.

Grace Pohl, Waterloo. The Class of 2025 continues to be represented with this MVP of the Bulldogs. She earned all-sectional and all-conference recognition after recording 12 goals and eight assists.

Ava Schmidt, Columbia. A defensive standout for the Eagles, this senior-to-be was named all-conference and also received all-sectional sportsmanship recognition.

Kamille Grohmann, Gibault. An incoming senior, Grohmann received all-sectional honors for her solid play with the Hawks.

Megan Young, Waterloo. A solid sophomore season (15 goals, nine assists) resulted in a second team all-conference selection.

Aubrey Heck, Waterloo. Another junior-to-be for the Bulldogs, Heck received second team All-Mississippi Valley Conference honors for her play on the pitch.

SECOND TEAM

Sarah Ross, Columbia. A fantastic freshman season provided even more offensive spark to an already dangerous Eagles squad this spring. She finished with 16 goals and 11 assists.

Aubry Thomas, Gibault. This junior-to-be will look to build on her successful past season during which she recorded 10 goals and six assists.

Larkin Nottmeier, Waterloo. A graduating senior, Nottmeier earned an all-conference special mention after her solid play in goal for the Bulldogs.

Avery Gilpin, Gibault. She provided senior leadership for the Hawks this past spring with solid defense, earning all-sectional sportsmanship recognition.

Paige Lindhorst, Waterloo. A fantastic freshman season resulted in Lindhorst receiving honorable mention All-Mississippi Valley Conference recognition.

Avery Ellner, Columbia. In addition to playing stellar defense, she contributed seven assists for the Eagles.

Samantha Schmuke, Columbia. A standout in basketball, Schmuke showed her athleticism on the pitch this spring with solid defense.

Kate Pohl, Waterloo. This sophomore-to-be finished with eight goals and five assists this past spring.

Olivia Gardner, Waterloo. She scored two goals and assisted on eight others during her senior season.

Clara Willson, Gibault. She received all-sectional academic recognition.

Elena Oggero, Gibault. She recorded three goals and six assists for the Hawks this past spring.

SPECIAL MENTION

Chloe Wagenknecht (Waterloo), Lucy Leitschuh (Columbia), Kate Adams (Columbia), Karmon Grohmann (Gibault), Natalie Kelemetc (Gibault), Taylor Lance (Waterloo), Ella Fromme (Columbia), Megan Huebner (Waterloo), Makayla Gummersheimer (Waterloo), Elisabeth Schaefer (Gibault)