R-T All-Local Boys Soccer Team

Karson Bridges

Monroe County has been a boys soccer haven for several years now, with at least one local high school squad representing the county at the state tournament on a regular basis.

There was no postseason for high school boys soccer in 2021, as Illinois was just beginning to re-open from COVID restrictions.

Here’s a look at our All-Local Boys Soccer Team for 2021. Some of these young men will lead their teams next season.

STARTERS

Karson Bridges, Columbia. Earning Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional honors, this recent graduate led the Eagles in scoring with 16 goals and 11 assists this season.

Jonah James, Columbia. Another key scorer in the Eagles’ 10-1 spring campaign, this recent grad notched 15 goals and nine assists to earn IHSSCA Honorable Mention listing.

McKenzie Haudrich, Gibault. Earning IHSSCA All-Sectional honors, this forward will return to help lead the Hawks on the pitch for one for season.

Collin Shields, Gibault. A midfielder, Shields received an IHSSCA Honorable Mention following his solid junior season.

Jake Cooling, Waterloo. A First Team All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection, Cooling led the Bulldogs in scoring with six goals and two assists this past spring.

Kyle Stewart, Waterloo. Another First Team All-MVC selection, Stewart scored three goals and assisted on three others.

Tate Schilling, Columbia. The recipe for soccer success almost always included Schilling, who scored seven goals and recorded nine assists this season for the Eagles to earn All-Cahokia Conference honors.

Aaron Rahn, Columbia. Another all-conference player for the Eagles, this recent grad finished with three goals and 11 assists.

Evan Brown, Waterloo. A senior leader for the Bulldogs, Brown earned Second Team All-MVC honors.

Zach Lenz, Waterloo. Also a Second Team All-MVC selection, Lenz notched two goals and three assists for the Bulldogs.

Trey Hemminghaus, Columbia. A tall goalkeeper, Hemminghaus posted a season record of 8-1 in net for the Eagles.

SECOND TEAM

Antonio Pepe (Gibault), Trenton Martin (Columbia), Jack Steckler (Columbia), Mitchell Kohnz (Gibault), Vincent Oggero (Valmeyer), Aidan Brown (Waterloo), Jacob Charron (Waterloo), Jake Killy (Valmeyer), Collin Schmidt (Gibault), Andrew Epplin (Gibault), Jacob Feldker (Gibault).