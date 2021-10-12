Purse thefts under investigation

Local police agencies are investigating after multiple purses were stolen in Monroe County over the weekend.

At about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Columbia police received a report from a motorist who said he saw a Black man in a dark-colored Kia sedan throwing purses into the creek behind Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Upon police arrival, the suspect and vehicle had left the scene but officers located three purses and a designer mini-backpack, which were later determined to have been stolen. At least one of the purses was stolen from the Monroe County YMCA, while others were stolen in Waterloo. Two purses were stolen from the same vehicle in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue, Waterloo.

The Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.