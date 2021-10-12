Man held at gunpoint, robbed of motorcycle

From left are Montrell Brownlee and Madeline Smith-Snodgrass.

A Waterloo woman is in custody and a Belleville man remains at large following an incident in rural Waterloo during which a man was held at gunpoint, beaten and robbed of his motorcycle.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said it received a call on Oct. 1 from a man who reported he had been held against his will by two individuals for several hours prior to the suspects stealing his motorcycle.

A joint investigation was conducted by investigators from the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation revealed that a 60-year-old man was held at gunpoint against his will at 896 Country Club Lane for several hours on Sept. 29. While held against his will, the man was punched, kicked and struck with a firearm, police said, and a firearm was discharged during the ordeal.

The male victim was placed in a vehicle and driven to different locations, police added. Once back at the address on Country Club Lane, the suspects stole the victim’s 2015 Honda Goldwing motorcycle. Both suspects were identified during the investigation.

During the afternoon of Oct. 5, deputies spotted a suspect’s vehicle traveling north on Route 3 near J Road in Waterloo and conducted a vehicle stop. The driver was taken into custody, and the firearm believed to have been used in the crime was recovered. Investigators executed a search warrant the next day at 896 Country Club Lane.

On Friday, Madeline Smith-Snodgrass, 48, of Waterloo, was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of vehicle theft conspiracy. Her bond was set at $150,000 and she remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

The other suspect, Montrell Brownlee, 28, of Belleville, was also charged with aggravated kidnapping and vehicle theft conspiracy in addition to felon in possession of a firearm. His bond has been set at $175,000. Brownlee remains at large as of Tuesday.

“The public should also be informed that this was not a random crime,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said. “Both the suspects and victim knew each other.”

Police have not yet recovered the victim’s motorcycle at this time and are asking anyone with information regarding the motorcycle or the whereabouts of Brownlee to contact Investigator Jason Ettling at 618-402-6447 or the Crime Free Tip Line at 618-939-8477.