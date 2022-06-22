Prospects playing summer ball 

Four former Monroe County high school baseball standouts are playing this summer in leagues that showcase young talent.

Philip Reinhardt of Valmeyer, Adam Wibbenmeyer of Columbia and Marcus Heusohn of Waterloo are all playing in the Prospect League following successful spring seasons at the college level.

The Prospect League is a 16-team summer wooden bat circuit that provides college players with the opportunity to compete at a high level in a minor league setting under the watchful eye of Major League Baseball scouts.

The Prospect League merged with the Central Illinois Collegiate League in 2009. The circuit currently has teams competing in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and West Virginia.

Housing is generally provided to players through host families unless they are from the community for which they are playing.

Heusohn has impressed for the Alton River Dragons (11-7), a new team in the Prospect League. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs in the team’s debut on June 1. In 18 games with Alton, Heusohn is hitting .347 and leads the team with 15 RBIs and 15 runs.

Heusohn, a left-handed batting and throwing first baseman/outfielder, hit .362 with three home runs, 17 RBIs and 17 runs in 25 games played this spring for Iowa Western Community College.

Reinhardt is 0-1 in three pitching starts for the Quincy Gems (9-9), for whom he also played last summer.

The southpaw made 20 appearances in relief this spring for Maryville University, compiling a 1-0 record and 3.51 ERA with two saves and 22 strikeouts in 33 and one-third innings.

Wibbenmeyer is pitching for the Normal Cornbelters (9-8). He is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four relief appearances.

The right-hander went 6-1 in 17 appearances (one start) for Southwestern Illinois College this spring, posting a 2.41 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 innings.

For more on the Prospect League, including schedules, visit prospectleague.com.

Another Monroe County baseball standout, Jackson Holmes of Columbia, is pitching this summer in Tennessee for the Elizabethton River Riders (7-8-2) of the Appalachian League.

The Appalachian League is a 10-team summer collegiate circuit that is part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline. Formed in 1911, the Appalachian League transitioned into a short-season league for Minor League Baseball in 1957.

Holmes got the start June 5 for Elizabethton, and the right-hander from Saint Louis University threw five scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits and one walk while striking out four and throwing 62 pitches. The River Riders won 2-1 over the Danville Otterbots.

He has a 4.85 ERA in three starts (13 innings) so far with Elizabethton.

At SLU, Holmes went 1-2 in 19 appearances (four starts), amassing 24 strikeouts in 29 and two-thirds innings pitched.

For more on the Appalachian League, visit appyleague.com.