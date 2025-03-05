Prison for bilking Dupo schools

Linda L. Johnson

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Waterloo woman to 15 months in federal prison and 12 months in community confinement for embezzling more than $135,000 from Dupo Community Unit School District #196 while employed by the district.

Linda J. Johnson, 58, pleaded guilty last year in federal court to one count of theft from a federally funded program.

In addition to imprisonment, Johnson was ordered to pay $135,566.80 in restitution to Dupo Community Unit School District #196 and the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company.

According to court documents, Johnson committed the embezzlement while employed in an administrative support role in the superintendent’s office between 2016 and 2022.

In this position, Johnson was responsible for depositing cash and checks into the district’s activities account intended to support student athletics, clubs and extracurriculars. She stole donations and funds raised to support yearbook, cheer, dance, vending machines, trivia nights, science clubs, ROTC and more, prosecutors said.

To conceal her crime, Johnson drafted bank deposit slips reflecting the correct amount of cash and checks received, but later she prepared a second set of fraudulent deposit slips that only accounted for the checks, while she kept the cash.

Johnson committed 165 fraudulent transactions, and the loss to the school district was $135,566.80.

Ohio Casualty incurred a portion of the loss after issuing a Public Official Bond insuring Johnson’s duties as bookkeeper.

Dupo Superintendent of Schools Victoria White offered comment on behalf of her school district following Thursday’s sentencing.

“The sentencing of Linda Johnson holds her responsible for severely violating public trust. This crime directly harmed our students, staff, and the Dupo School District. We are resolute in our commitment to safeguarding district resources and ensuring accountability,” White said. “We extend our sincere gratitude to the U.S. State’s Attorney, FBI, and Dupo Police Department for their work on this case. We believe the court’s decision sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated in our schools.”

Johnson was charged in this case in April 2024.

The superintendent of Dupo schools at the time, Dr. Kelly Carpenter, told the Republic-Times then that Johnson was employed by the district from 1993 to 2022.

Carpenter said this matter was first brought to light by the school board.

“In October 2022, the Board of Education became aware of discrepancies in certain district fund accounts and deposits. Therefore, they initiated an investigation into improper management of district funds,” Carpenter said. “Due to the severity of the fund discrepancies, the Board of Education referred the matter to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The Board of Education worked tirelessly to investigate and resolve the issues that came to light regarding the district’s finances and expenditures and handed the matter over to the authorities for consideration.”