Prep football schedules released

Are you ready for some football?

The IHSA announced high school football schedules for the upcoming 2022 season.

Waterloo, which finished 3-6 last year, competes in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The Bulldogs open Aug. 26 at Mater Dei, followed by a Sept. 2 showdown at rival Columbia. On Sept. 9, the Bulldogs host Carbondale. The MVC opener for Waterloo takes place Sept. 16 at home vs. Mascoutah, which is followed by a Sept. 23 game at Civic Memorial. On Sept. 30, the Bulldogs host Jerseyville. The regular season concludes for Waterloo with an Oct. 7 home game vs. Highland, and Oct. 14 game at Triad and an Oct. 21 showdown at Freeburg.

Columbia, which finished with a record of 5-5 last season, competes in the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference.

The Eagles open their 2022 season Aug. 26 at Mascoutah, followed by the annual Route 3 rivalry against Waterloo at home on Sept. 2. On Sept. 9, Columbia plays at Alton Marquette. That is followed by back-to-back home games Sept. 16 vs. Roxana and Sept. 23 vs. Freeburg. On Sept. 30, Columbia plays at Wood River. The final three weeks of the regular season sees Columbia hosting Salem on Oct. 7, playing at Breese Central on Oct. 14 and hosting Jerseyville on Oct. 21.

Dupo, which finished with a record of 3-5, competes in the small-school Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference.

The Tigers open their season Aug. 26 at home against Oblong. That is followed by a Sept. 3 road game at Oneida. Dupo is still trying to line up an opponent for Sept. 9, but will host longtime rival Wesclin on Sept. 16. On Sept. 23, the Tigers play at Carlyle. That is followed by a Sept. 30 home game vs. Red Bud. Dupo concludes its regular season Oct. 7 at Chester, Oct. 14 at Sparta and Oct. 21 at Nokomis.