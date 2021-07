At about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Columbia police responded to a property on Skyline Drive off Old Route 3 after homeowners reported a possible bear sighting in the woods behind their home.

“There was not a photo or any evidence of the sighting,” Columbia Deputy Police Chief Karla Heine said. “Sergeant (Josh) Bayer sat in the area for quite some time, but no further sightings. So, who knows?”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police was contacted about the possible sighting.