Police searching for missing elderly Millstadt woman

Helen Rogers

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help from the public in locating an elderly Millstadt woman.

Police said Helen L. Rogers, 86, may have left her home about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was believed to be driving a beige 2005 Kia Sedona with Illinois plates W230146 to River City Casino in St. Louis.

Rogers is described as 5-foot-1 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing.

“It appears she did not arrive at the casino,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren stated in a news release. “Rogers uses a walker and can have some memory loss.”

Anyone who may have had recent contact with Rogers or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 618-825-2051.