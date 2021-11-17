Suspect vehicle in Waterloo theft stopped in Cahokia

Local police agencies were put on the lookout Wednesday for a small black Fiat SUV believed to be connected to a recent theft from Rural King on Market Street in Waterloo.

Waterloo police are investigating a theft from Rural King that occurred Friday, with the suspects being a White female and a White male who left in the Fiat. These suspects reportedly returned to Rural King early Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately known if anything was stolen on this latest visit.

The license plate on the suspect vehicle returned to an owner out of Granite City.

Columbia police reported that its surveillance cameras showed the suspect vehicle entered its city limits from southbound Route 3 at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after police agencies were put on lookout, the suspect vehicle was stopped by an officer with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force in Cahokia. Charges are pending.