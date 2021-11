Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on North Market Street at Bradford Lane in Waterloo.

The vehicles involved were a silver Chevrolet sedan and a white Chevy Equinox. There did not appear to be serious injuries, although EMS was treating one driver at the scene.

The Waterloo Fire Department was paged and then instructed to disregard.

