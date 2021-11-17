Fire destroys abandoned farmhouse near Valmeyer

Pictured is what remains of the old abandoned farmhouse at 8970 Bluff Road that burned to the ground early Wednesday morning. (Scott Woodsmall photo)

The Valmeyer, Columbia, Maeystown and Prairie du Rocher fire departments battled an early Wednesday morning blaze that destroyed an old abandoned farmhouse near the Stuckmeyer’s Farm property on Bluff Road south of Fountain.

The fire departments responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the structure, known locally at the Old Schanz Home, located at 8970 Bluff Road.

Pictured is the farmhouse as it stood prior to the early Wednesday morning fire.

A responding fire official said the house wall was a “ball of orange” with the structure fully engulfed upon arrival.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted in shutting down that portion of Bluff Road as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. The roadway was reopened to traffic at 3:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

There was no initial indication of how the fire may have started.

All that remains of the structure is a burned pile of rubble, which was still smoldering as of late Wednesday morning.