Police capture fugitive in rural Waterloo

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 4500 block of Orlet Road in rural Waterloo around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to investigate a suspicious vehicle and person in the area. Dispatchers advised that a silver Kia in question was suspected to be the same vehicle that evaded a pursuit Monday night by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

The Millstadt and Smithton police departments responded shortly after 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to assist in locating an individual who had been seen on a nearby property owner’s video recording traveling on foot earlier in the morning.

Shortly thereafter, an Illinois State Police trooper who also responded reported chasing the subject on foot and apprehending him in a wooded area near residences in the 5000 block of Floraville Road in Waterloo.

After being taken into custody, it was discovered the man was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants out of Washington County and was also a non-compliant sex offender for failing to register as required.

The subject is being held at the St. Clair County Jail pending warrant application for charges related to not registering as a sex offender.