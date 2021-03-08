Brush fire near Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 12:10 p.m. Monday to the report of an out-of-control brush fire in the area of 3175 Cedar Ridge Lane near Andy Road. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 12:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said an elevated fire danger was expected Monday afternoon due to a combination of low humidity, gusty southwest winds, above average temperatures and dry vegetation.

“Please be careful and consider moving any planned burns to a different day,” the National Weather Service said.