Dupo man in 4-vehicle I-64 crash

A Dupo man was involved in a four-vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries shortly before noon Tuesday on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.

Illinois State Police said a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terry Getz, 41, of Dupo, was traveling east in the middle lane on I-64 at milepost 5.2 in Washington Park when the truck struck and crossed over the center median cables. Getz’s truck collided head-on with a westbound 2006 Toyota Avalon, with a 2019 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer and a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander subsequently striking the Avalon in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Avalon, a 23-year-old Chicago woman, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Outlander, a man and woman from Belleville, were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Getz refused medical attention at the scene, police said, as did the driver of the semi truck.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.