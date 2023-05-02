Police Blotter | 4-26-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 18

Samantha N. Hunsaker, 22, and Rebecca L. Hunsaker, 21, both of East Carondelet, were charged with aggravated battery and mob action following an afternoon altercation in the parking lot of Burger King, 350 Columbia Centre Drive. Two people, ages 15 and 17 from East St. Louis, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

April 19

A man mowing grass along Old Bluff Road found a locked-up and rusted Taurus 9mm handgun and notified police, who have sent the firearm to an Illinois State Police lab to determine a serial number and possible owner.

April 20

Floyd E. Wilson, 61, of Cedar Hill, Mo., was arrested shortly after 11:50 p.m. for DUI and driving the wrong way on Veterans Parkway at Valmeyer Road.

April 21

Michael A. Edwards, 62, of Dupo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois

April 18

Lloyd M. Cook, 57, of Alton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of cannabis (driver) and driving while license revoked.

April 21

Kenneth P. Jones, 47, and Melissa A. Brown, 43, both of East St. Louis, were charged with possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe following an incident that occurred in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 17

Sarah B. Johnson, 35, of Belleville, was arrested on five St. Clair County warrants on Palmer Road at Route 3 in Columbia.

Inemona S. Harper, 36, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Palmer Road in Columbia.

April 19

Jonathan M. Rodney, 34, of Belleville, was arrested for a Hanover Park warrant on Route 159 at the Hecker village limits.

April 21

Brandy N. Clark, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft and criminal trespass to residence in the 4400 block of Maeystown Road.

Heaven L. Racadio, 31, of Renault, was arrested for endangering the health of a child in the 2000 block of Main Street in Renault after allegedly allowing an unlicensed minor to drive on a public roadway.

April 22

Robyn L. Jetton, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. for DUI, speeding, no insurance and improper lane usage on Route 156 at Susewind Lane.

April 24

Joseph M. Allen, 18, of Dupo, was charged with felony aggravated battery (victim over 60 years old) following an April 10 incident in which the victim was allegedly punched multiple times in the face and pushed down. Bond for Allen was set at $75,000.

Joseph L. Toenjes, 55, of Frankford, Mo., was charged with theft following an April 2 incident in the 4400 block of Klohr Toen Lane near Columbia.

St. Clair County Sheriff

April 21

Emergency personnel responded at 11:57 p.m. to a rollover crash on Keim Road at Bohleysville Road near Floraville. The Waterloo Fire Department responded to the scene. A red 2005 Toyota Camry, which came to rest on its roof, had three 17-year-old occupants and all were able to safely exit the vehicle. None of them required medical transport from the scene. The driver told police he swerved to miss a deer, causing the car to go off the roadway, strike an embankment and roll multiple times.

Waterloo Police

April 3

Joshua M. Becker, 39, of Waterloo, was issued an ordinance violation for public fighting at about 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Main Street.

April 4

Jack M. Kress, 22, of St. Peters, Mo., was issued an ordinance violation for uninvited soliciting in the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

April 6

Carter D. Philpot, 21, of Stansbury Park, Utah, was issued an ordinance violation for uninvited soliciting in the 1100 block of Oak Creek Lane.

April 7

Camille E. Dial, 54, of Red Bud, was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and a plate violation on Route 3 at North Market Street.

April 16

Dustin M. Patterson, 28, of Edwardsville, was cited for disorderly conduct following an incident shortly after 12:30 a.m. at 141 S. Main Street.

April 20

Paul E. Hoerr, 61, of Waterloo, was cited for criminal trespassing at 100 Debra Lane.

April 22

Emily D. Huff, 21, of Crystal City, Mo., was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) and unlawful use of an electronic communications device on Route 3 at Country Club Lane.

Jamell A. Quawrells, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Louis warrant.

Easton A. Jaromin, 22, and Sequoia J. Jaromin, 25, both of Waterloo, were issued ordinance violations for restraint of dogs on Waterloo Drive at Red Bud Avenue.

April 24

Jeffrey S. Dawson, 60, of Phoenix, Ariz., Yolanda Nino, 40, of Boise, Idaho, and Brian P. Olinger, 42, of Festus, Mo., were all charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a Sept. 5, 2022 incident.

Roby J. Ulrich, 35, of St. Louis, was charged with felony retail theft stemming from an April 17 incident.