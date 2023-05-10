Police Blotter | 5-3-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 20

Dylan Zmaila, 28, of St. Louis, was charged with burglary and identity theft in connection with a Jan. 11 incident in which he allegedly entered a vehicle on Leo Street and used information from the theft to illegally obtain credit cards. He has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

April 24

Jejuan L. Blackwell, 43, of East St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapon (no FOID), driving while license suspended and unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) following a traffic stop on I-255 northbound. Blackwell allegedly had an uncased and loaded .22 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver in the 2005 BMW he was driving at the time of the incident.

April 26

Shawn M. French, 23, of Columbia, was arrested for aggravated battery in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

April 30

Adam D. Rahmanovich, 48, of St. Louis, was charged with DUI and improper display of license plate registration at 1:28 a.m. on North Main Street at Rueck Road.

Gregory T. Moore, 53, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for improper signal and driving while license suspended on Bluff Road at DD Road.

Millstadt Police

April 10

At 8:46 p.m., Graydon T. Steelman, 34, of O’Fallon, was cited for harassment by electronic communication device.

April 24

At 9:21 a.m., Lindsay M. Kunkle, 33, of Millstadt, was arrested on Victoria Drive on a St. Clair County warrant for allowing child truancy.

May 1

Police are investigating two stolen vehicle reports that occurred overnight. A 2018 gray Ford Explorer was stolen from Liederkranz Lane, with another vehicle on the property rummaged through. A black 2015 Mercedes was stolen from a residence on South Kossuth Street. Through surveillance, it was determined the Ford was stolen first. The Mercedes was stolen shortly before 2 a.m. Anyone who observed suspicious activity around that time or with security camera footage may contact police at 618-476-7250. The Ford was located in North St. Louis, while the Mercedes still has not been found.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 24

Dominique J. Jordan, 34, of East St. Louis, was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 3 for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (more than 30 but less than 500 grams), speeding and driving while license revoked.

April 26

Jeremyah R. Hudson, 17, of Valmeyer, was charged with consumption of liquor by a minor, illegal transportation and failure to reduce speed following an incident at 12:39 a.m. March 30 on Bluff Road at Herbst Road near Fountain.

April 29

Timothy R. Crowl, 34, of Belleville, was charged with felony violation of an order of protection (prior offense).

Emergency personnel responded about 4:50 p.m. to a rollover crash on Beck Road at LL Road south of Hecker. A 2007 Toyota Scion driven by a 17-year-old male from Marissa was traveling south on Beck Road when the car hit a bump and lost control, veering off the roadway and rolling over. The driver was transported by Monroe County EMS to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. A passenger, Aaron Laramore, 18, of Lenzburg, was transported by his mother to Red Bud Regional Hospital.

April 30

Police, fire department and EMS personnel responded about 6:20 p.m. to a rollover crash in the 1000 block of Floraville Road near Baxmeyer Construction in Waterloo. A 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Craig S. Dietz, 56, of Waterloo, was traveling east on Floraville Road when witnesses observed the truck go off the right side of the roadway, strike a culvert, skid and overcorrect, and then overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels. Dietz then exited the truck from its sunroof and starting running across a field with apparent injuries. When contacted by police, he declined medical transport. Dietz was subsequently charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and no insurance.

Dontavis L. Newsome, 22, of East St. Louis, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly carrying a loaded and uncased Ruger 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in a vehicle without a valid FOID card and in violation of the Firearm Concealed Carry Act.