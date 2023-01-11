Police assist with CMS student matter

By
Andrew Unverferth
-
1110

Columbia police assisted school officials in handling a potential threat situation Wednesday morning involving a middle school student.

Police said a Columbia Middle School eighth grader was overheard on a school bus making a threat against another student and saying something that could potentially be interpreted as a threat against the school.

School officials are handling the situation internally and do not believe there was any seriousness to the language used by the student in terms of a threat against the school.

