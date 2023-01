Pictured is the scene of a Sunday morning chimney fire near Hecker. (Andrew Unverferth photo)

The Hecker and Red Bud fire departments responded about 8:40 a.m. Sunday to a chimney fire that spread to the attic of a home at 5944 M Road off Wiegand Road.

No flames were visible from the exterior of the residence, but smoke was showing through an attic window as firefighters worked at the scene.

