Pirates begin with win at Red Bud

The Valmeyer High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 43-36 victory at Red Bud on Thursday night.

The Pirates appeared to have the outcome well at hand, building up a 30-12 lead at halftime.

But the Musketeers stormed out of the second half to outscore Valmeyer 20-5 in the third quarter, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 35-32 entering the final frame.

Valmeyer outscored Red Bud 8-4 in the fourth quarter to prevail.

Jacob Rowold scored 14 points – including 10-for-13 from the free-throw line – to lead Valmeyer. Nathan Touchette added 10 points for the Pirates, who host Marissa at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and play at Steeleville on Tuesday.

Logan Cathell led Red Bud with seven points. The Musketeers (1-1) host Dupo at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

