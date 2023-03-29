Piranhas celebrating 50 years

Pictured with last year’s Kaskaskia Conference trophy, from left, are Waterloo Piranhas Head Coach Andrea Kuergeleis, Assistant Coach Kayla Ahne and Assistant Coach Ryan Ebeler.

Waterloo’s youth summer swimming club took on its namesake 50 years ago.

The Waterloo Piranhas are getting ready to kick off its 2023 swim season, and the team’s parent committee secured a record board the Monroe County YMCA will display this summer.

Some of the records on this board still stand from the 1970s.

All Waterloo Piranhas past and present are invited to celebrate a 50th birthday and unveiling of this new sign at the YMCA on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m.

There will be cookies and punch, photo ops, and conference champion banners on display.

When the Waterloo Park District had a city pool the Piranhas called home, the swim team had close to 200 participants on the team.

Once the pool shut down, the Piranhas were forced to find a new home – displacing swimmers and their families from the sport they love.

By 2015, the team dwindled to just 34 swimmers, losing meet after meet.

The team was able to survive by renting pool time from Camp Warburg, the YMCA and Columbia Bath & Tennis for practices.

The Piranhas still use the YMCA for practices and meets are still part of the Kaskaskia Conference league.

With the limited size of the YMCA pool, the Piranhas must cap the number of swimmers they can accept.

Registration for the 2023 swim season opens April 1, and with nearly 120 kids participating last year, the sign-up period may close quickly.

For more information, visit waterloopiranhas.com.