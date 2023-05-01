Philip V. Haake Sr. | Obituary

Philip V. “Phil” Haake, Sr., 69, of Germantown, died April 28, 2023 at his home.

He was born July 25, 1953 in Breese, a son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (nee Albers) Haake.

Phil retired from the Carpenters Union Local 92 in St. Louis and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. His hobbies included boating, fishing, hunting, gardening, butchering, and traveling with his wife. Phil was always the life of a party and never knew a stranger. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and loved them all dearly.

Phil is survived by his wife Reatha Haake (nee Coomer) of Germantown, whom he married April 21, 1987 in Belleville; children Cecil (Julie) Argue of Los Angeles, Heather Enos of Tucson, Ariz., Antonio Salaz of Tucson, Lisa (Denny) Gum of Waterloo, Jill (Ben) Schwartzkopf of Red Bud, Philip (Erica) Haake, Jr. of Oahu, Hawai’i, and Michelle “Mitch” Mearns of Aviston; son-in-law Ryan Mearns of Carlyle; grandchildren Cheryl White, Kathryn Argue, Brittany Enos, Ryan Enos, Lauren Gum, Dylan Gum, Lindsay Gum, Lucas Schwartzkopf, Eve Schwartzkopf, Shane Haake, Asher Haake, Mackenzie Mearns and John Mearns; siblings Sharon (Art) Fahrner of Belleville, Stanley (Bonnie) Haake of Anna, Mark (Debbie) Haake of Bridgeton, Mo., Dennis (Jane) Haake of Belleville, MaryBeth Kalmer of Belleville, and Ginny (Kevin) Bouse of Belleville; brother-in-law Les (Robin) Coomer of Cassville, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In addition to Phil’s parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Cecil and Sally (nee Bradley) Coomer and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Brian Kalmer, John Lee, Richard Lee, Darryl Coomer and Cynthia Brainard.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. May 4 and 9-10:30 a.m. May 5 at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding.

Interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to an education fund for Phil’s grandchildren (checks payable to Reatha Haake) and will be received at the visitation or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.