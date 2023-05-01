Barbara B. Fausz | Obituary

Barbara B. Hemmer Fausz, 80, of Red Bud, died April 29, 2023 surrounded by family.

She was retired from Red Bud School district No. 132 as a custodian. Barb loved her flower garden and to craft.

She is survived by her loving spouse of 57 years, Norbert “Nip” Fausz; siblings John (Ella) Hemmer and Lenora (Tim Tatum) Kirchhoefer; grandson Clinton (Jennifer) Guebert; great-granddaughters Lauren, Brynn and Gabriella; sister-in-law Helena Fausz: and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother Milton (Dorothy) Hemmer; brother Leslie Joe Hemmer; daughter Sherry Lynn Fausz; niece Tabitha Howie, father-in-law and mother-in-law George (Irene) Fausz; sister-in-law Alice Hemmer; and brother-in-law Raymond Fausz.

A Celebration will take place from 2-6 p.m. June 10 at Ratzkeller in Red Bud.

Barb’s Wishes were to be cremated.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud..