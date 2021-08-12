Man struck by vehicle near Red Bud

Emergency personnel responded about 5:30 a.m. Thursday to the area of Route 3 just north of Ames Road near Red Bud after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Red Bud Fire Department first responders assisted Monroe County Sheriff’s Department personnel and Monroe County EMS in responding to the incident.

Initial reports were that the pedestrian, a 43-year-old male, was initially not conscious but regained consciousness and had sustained a head injury. He was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of his injuries.

Police said it was reported that the man was “running down the middle of Route 3 in traffic” when the incident occurred.