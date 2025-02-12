PDR native dies in the line of duty

Officer Jason Roscow

An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department was killed in the line of duty last week, with the impact of his loss felt locally given his Randolph County roots.

Per a Feb. 5 article from KTNV Las Vegas, Jason P. Roscow, 46, was among the officers responding to an incident involving a suspect pointing a gun at a resident in the area of Camino Al Norte and Lone Mountain Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, Roscow attempted to make contact with the suspect but was ignored, and the suspect ran away.

Roscow then located the suspect – who was reportedly armed with a handgun – and commanded him to show his hands. The suspect once again ignored Roscow’s order, and gunfire was exchanged, with both Roscow and the suspect being shot.

His fellow officers at the scene provided medical aid until medical personnel arrived, at which point Roscow was rushed to University Medical Center, ultimately dying from his injuries.

Roscow served as a member of the North Las Vegas Police Department for 17 years.

Per a post on the NLVPD Facebook page, Roscow began his time with the department in June 2007, moving to the traffic division in February 2013. He returned to service in patrol operations around this time last year.

Though he served as an officer in North Las Vegas for nearly 20 years, Roscow’s roots extend back to Southern Illinois, where he grew up in Prairie du Rocher.

He graduated from Red Bud High School and served for a time in the Air Force. As part of the security police, he was stationed worldwide, including in South Korea, Iraq and Kuwait.

Roscow also served his hometown by volunteering for the Prairie du Rocher Fire Department early in his life.

The fire department extended its condolences for the loss of Roscow last week, simply asking folks to pray for his family.

The NLVPD has likewise voiced sympathies for his family and praise for Roscow over the past few days.

One such Facebook post notes, “More than an officer, Jason was a mentor, a friend and a valued member of our law enforcement family. His memory will forever be a beacon of bravery, service and dedication.”

The body of Officer Roscow is scheduled to arrive at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis this Friday afternoon, after which a procession from the airport to Pechacek Funeral Home in Red Bud will take place.

Per his obituary, visitation for Roscow takes place this Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher, with funeral services to follow on Monday.

Among his surviving relatives, Roscow leave behind two sons: Graysen and Andrew.