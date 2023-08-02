Pair of fatal I-255 crashes

Adam Whittington

There were two fatalities in less than three days on I-255 in and near Monroe County.

A Dupo man died from serious injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash about 5:15 a.m. Saturday on I-255 westbound at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a 2007 Ford Focus driven by 28-year-old Adam C. Whittington of Dupo had stopped on the roadway due to a previous crash when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Jennifer L. Jackson, 38, of Arnold, Mo.

Whittington was transported by Mehlville (Mo.) EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries classified by police as serious. He was pronounced deceased on Sunday.

According to his obituary, Whittington was a member of Teamsters Local 682 and worked as a forklift operator for Bluelinx.

Visitation for Whittington is 4-8 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, with funeral services set for 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated following the crash.

Columbia police and fire department personnel assisted in traffic control as a portion of the interstate was closed multiple hours Saturday morning so emergency responders could tend to the crash.

Emergency personnel also responded about 2:20 a.m. Monday to a fatal crash on I-255 westbound at milepost 5.8 just east of the JB Bridge in Columbia.

A car drove into the rear of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder, police said. The driver of the car was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the semi-truck reported no injuries on scene. The roadway was closed during the crash investigation and reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department, Columbia EMS, Illinois State Police and Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday evening, Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill released the name of the deceased as Sally Jo Tate, 66, of House Springs, Mo.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Chevy Cobalt for unknown reasons traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the back of a parked 2023 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer,” Hill’s press release states.

Tate was the sole occupant of the Chevy Cobalt.

The cause of this crash remained under investigation by Illinois State Police as of press time.