Owen Dalpoas | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Owen Dalpoas of Columbia. A 2020 graduate of Immaculate Conception School in Columbia, Dalpoas is a junior at St. John Vianney High School in St. Louis County. He advanced to the Missouri State High School Boys Wrestling Tournament to be held at the University of Missouri this weekend. Dalpoas advanced to state by virtue of a fourth place finish in the 157-pound division of a Class 3A district tournament in Farmington, Mo., this past weekend. He is 30-16 on the season. Earlier this year, Dalpoas competed in multiple events at the Missouri State Boys Swimming Championships and set school records at Vianney in two swimming events.