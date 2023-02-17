Avery Smith | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Red Bud High School wrestler Avery Smith. The Valmeyer High School junior won first place in the 115-pound weight class at the Peoria Sectional on Saturday to advance to her second straight IHSA state meet. Smith, wrestling at 120 pounds, placed second at the sectional last year and placed fourth at the inaugural girls state wrestling meet. Smith began wrestling at age 8 when her mother encouraged her to try the sport over boxing. She joined the Bulldogs Youth Wrestling Club. Valmeyer and Red Bud schools have a co-op agreement in the sport of wrestling.