Fatal crash near Red Bud

Pictured is the site of a fatal crash that occurred late Wednesday night near Red Bud.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before midnight late Wednesday night for a car that struck a tree on Blackjack Road west of Red Bud near the Randolph-Monroe County line.

A local man perished in the fiery crash.

The Red Bud Fire Department responded along with MedStar EMS, Red Bud police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters said his department received a 911 call in reference to a single-car crash on Blackjack Road approximately one mile south of Kuehner Drive.

“When a deputy arrived on scene, the vehicle involved in the traffic accident was fully engulfed in flames up against a tree,” Peters stated in a press release. “A short time later, the Red Bud Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that there was one deceased occupant inside the vehicle.”

The crash remains under investigation, with the name of the deceased not yet released by the Randolph County coroner’s office.