Fatal officer-involved shooting near Fults

A man was shot by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy early Friday morning following an approximately three-hour standoff in the 1900 block of Bluff Road near Trappers Fall south of Fults.

According to a MCSD press release, deputies responded just after 3 a.m. to a report of a man with a firearm who had allegedly threatened a female.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male and requested assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Deputies negotiated with the individual for approximately three hours, the MCSD said, attempting to de-escalate the situation.

During the course of negotiations, deputies learned this subject was “armed and holding a firearm.”

In an effort to safely subdue this man, deputies deployed a taser, which was unsuccessful.

As negotiations continued, the subject raised the firearm toward a deputy, the press release states. Deputies then discharged their weapons, striking the subject.

First aid was administered until care was transferred to EMS personnel, who had been staging nearby.

A county official later said this man died at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

At the request of Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, the Illinois State Police was called in to conduct a thorough and independent investigation.

“Unfortunately, the investigation is still ongoing and we have nothing further at this time,” ISP Master Sgt. Calvin Dye Jr. said when contacted late Friday morning by the Republic-Times.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in Monroe County since the July 2017 death of Edwin “Beanie” Esker in Maeystown following a domestic incident.

Check for more information as it becomes available.