Police pursuit ends in arrest

Multiple local law enforcement agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit late Saturday morning in Monroe County.

Witnesses reported a small dark car being pursued by Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Police Department vehicles through Waterloo, with the suspect car seen speeding through the stop sign at Rogers and Hamacher streets in Waterloo.

This pursuit continued north on Route 3, with stop sticks used at Gilmore Lake Road in Columbia.

Police said a woman was arrested in the incident.

