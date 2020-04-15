Nursing home outbreak results in deaths

A coronavirus outbreak at a senior living facility in Columbia has led to a steady rise in cases and four more deaths for Monroe County this past week.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner announced Tuesday that two more individuals have died from complications associated with the virus. Both of these people were associated with an outbreak at Garden Place Senior Living at 480 DD Road in Columbia.

On Monday, Wagner announced the first two deaths connected to that outbreak.

Of the COVID-19 deaths at Garden Place, the people who died were a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the families of these residents,” said Amira Fahoum, education and programs leader at Garden Place’s parent company, Compass Senior Living. “We consider each resident a part of our own families.”

“We are continuing to follow all the guidelines and recommendations provided by the Monroe County Health Department and other local, state and federal health authorities,” Fahoum added.

Last Tuesday, Wagner announced the first local resident who died from COVID-19 was a man in his 80s with an underlying health condition. That man, 83-year-old Gene Rice of Waterloo, was not a resident of Garden Place.

Monroe County has 50 confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday, with the majority of new cases being from Garden Place Senior Living.

Wagner said the two of the three new cases announced Wednesday were at Garden Place, while was was unrelated to that outbreak.

A total of 1i9 residents and eight employees of Garden Place Senior Living had tested positive for the virus. Three of those employees reside in another county and are not included in Monroe County’s overall case count, Wagner said.

Seven residents are hospitalized with the virus, according to Wagner.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 26 confirmed cases of the virus in the Columbia zip code and 21 in the Waterloo zip code, but the IDPH is usually slow to update its numbers to reflect the latest local figures.

The age range for Monroe County residents who have had the virus are from teenager to their 90s, Wagner said.

Wagner said his department is also tracking 100 or more residents who have been in contact with known local cases. They are all in quarantine.

As in Monroe County, the coronavirus continues to rise throughout the region, state, nation and world.

St. Clair County has 228 confirmed cases, including 15 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Wednesday, four more deaths were announced. The people who died were two men in their 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s. Each of those people except than man in his 70s had underlying health conditions.

Other people who have died in St. Clair County are three men in their 70s, a woman in her 90s, two men in their 50s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 70s, two women in their 80s and a woman in her 30s.

Each of those individuals had underlying health conditions, except for one of the males in his 50s, who had unknown medical conditions.

Randolph County now has 47 confirmed cases. There are 29 people in Randolph County who have fully recovered from the virus and can resume normal activity while six are hospitalized.

Statewide, there are 24,593 cases of coronavirus and 948 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The IDPH reported 1,346 more cases and 80 more deaths on Wednesday.

The highest single-day increase in cases so far was reported Sunday, when 1,672 cases were announced.

The day before, the state announced the highest single-day death toll to date of 81.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday, one month since he issued a state of emergency, it is “unlikely” the stay at home order can be safely lifted before April 30 .

“From my perspective today, I do not see how we’re going to have large gatherings of people again until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away,” Pritzker said. “I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere, and I think that’s hard for everybody to hear, but it’s just a fact.”

But Pritzker said it appears the state is flattening the curve because the doubling rate – the number of days it takes for hospitalizations, deaths or new cases to double – has decreased.

On March 22, Pritzker said the number of new positive test results was doubling about every two days. As of April 12, it was taking about 8.2 days.

Similarly, the mortality rate was doubling every 2.5 days at the beginning of April, but it now does so about every 5.5 days.

“To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus, or worse, dying from it, no matter how long it takes,” Pritzker said. “But we won’t get to zero cases overnight. The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission.”

In Missouri, there were 4,895 confirmed cases and 147 deaths as of Wednesday.

That includes 1,938 cases in St. Louis County and 700 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday ordered all classrooms in the state to remain closed through the end of the school year to slow the virus’ spread.

Nationally, over 607,318 people had contracted the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, while 26,081 people have died from it.

The United States now leads the world in reported coronavirus cases and COVID-19 related deaths.

The pandemic has now spread to at least 177 countries, with over 1.9 million cases and at least 127,518 deaths worldwide.

To help combat it in the county, the Monroe County Health Department, located at 1315 Jamie Lane in Waterloo, announced Monday that it will be offering a drive-up hand sanitizer program beginning Wednesday morning for county citizens.

The health department can offer that because it obtained 275 gallons from Stumpy’s Spirits & Distillery and can get more of the product.

To get some sanitizer, go to the health department and leave your car windows rolled up. Show your driver’s license through your windshield to prove Monroe County residency, and do not open your door or window. A bottle will be placed on the nearby table, which you may get after the health department worker steps away. There is one free bottle per vehicle, and you may get one bottle every three weeks while supplies last.

Check the department’s Facebook page or call it at 939-3871 for more information.