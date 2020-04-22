Man arrested after fleeing police in Columbia

Local law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for a white male from Randolph County in his early 30s who was driving an older model red Dodge Ram that fled from police following a trespassing incident in Columbia about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The man is believed to have outstanding warrants in Randolph and St. Clair counties.

The suspect vehicle reportedly drove through yards and ran multiple stop signs in Columbia before being spotted by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy traveling east on Route 158. The truck fled the deputy’s stop attempt and continued onto Gilmore Lake Road and was last seen in the area of Bohleysville Road at Dori Lane.

Police found the truck abandoned in that area and continued their search for the suspect on foot. A K-9 unit was dispatched to the area.

Shortly after 11:10 a.m., a woman called police to report a suspicious white male in a white t-shirt and holding an orange sweatshirt was seen looking into her husband’s truck on Gilmore Lake Road.

Less than 15 minutes later, police reported that they had the man in custody near the Poetker dairy farm at 1060 Gilmore Lake Road.