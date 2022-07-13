November races are set

The June 28 primary election cleared the way for some key contested races this November.

For elected Monroe County offices, two Republican incumbents will face challenges from Democrats. Running against Monroe County Commissioner Vicki Koerber is political newcomer Patrick J. Kelly; running against longtime Monroe County Assessor Carl Wuertz is Sonja Madlinger.

Other incumbent Republicans – Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein and County Clerk Jonathan McLean face no opposition in November.

Another Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, will be opposed by Homer “Chip” Markel this November. Markel, a Trico High School graduate, Navy veteran, former power plant worker and longtime correctional officer at Menard Correctional Center, defeated Joshua Qualls of Centralia in the Democratic primary.

Other Republicans serving this area who will run unopposed in November are District 115 State Rep. David Friess, State Sen. Terri Bryant and Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis.

For U.S. Senate, incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth will be challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi, an attorney, this November.

Another incumbent Democrat, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, will face a challenge from Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey for the state’s top office. Bailey gained popularity after filing lawsuits against Pritzker’s executive orders during the COVID pandemic.

In the race for Illinois Attorney General, incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul will face Republican challenger Thomas DeVore in the November general election. DeVore, a Greenville-based attorney, developed a reputation after taking on Pritzker in court, suing over the state’s school mask mandate. He also filed suit against school districts that sought to mandate COVID vaccination among teachers.

The race to succeed retiring 87-year-old Jesse White, a Democrat, for Illinois Secretary of State will be between former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias for the Democrats and State Rep. Dan Brady for the Republicans.

For St. Clair County Sheriff, incumbent Democrat Rick Watson ran unopposed in the primary and will now face Republican challenger Justin Biggs of Millstadt – a sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department – in November.

In Randolph County, with no Democrats filing to run for sheriff, the next sheriff was chosen June 28 during the Republican primary election.

Jarrod Peters overwhelmingly won with 62 percent of the votes for sheriff. Shannon Wolff decided not to run for re-election after serving two terms.