No new mitigations for region

The metro east will not face any additional mitigations to slow the spread of coronavirus in the region.

“The state shared with us that while they thought our numbers were looking better, they’re going to keep monitoring us. But for now, there will be no additional mitigations put on our local businesses,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said Tuesday in a video posted to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.

Kern said he learned of this update on a call with local leaders.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner had not officially heard that the state would not impose new restrictions, but he was confident Kern’s information was correct.

“St. Clair County EMA has not been wrong yet on this type of news,” he said.

More mitigations could be implemented within the next 14 days if the region’s metrics worsen.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced all indoor service at bars and restaurants in the metro east were prohibited effective Sept. 2 to help slow the spread of the virus. That remains in place.

According to the state’s coronavirus resurgence mitigation plan, if the region’s positivity rate remains over 8 percent after current restrictions have been in place for two weeks, more mitigation measures may be implemented.

If it drops to an average between 6.5 and 8 percent, current restrictions will remain in place and the state will consider imposing more. If it falls to 6.5 percent or lower, current limitations will be lifted.

The region’s positivity rate has risen four days since Sept. 4, but it is falling overall in recent days. The metro east had a 8.9 percent test positivity rate as of Sept. 13.

The region has also seen one day of hospitalization increases since Sept. 3. It has 31 percent hospital availability and 42 percent ICU bed availability.

The state not implementing more mitigation measures may come as a surprise to some given that Monroe County made the IDPH’s list of counties at the warning level for coronavirus for the third consecutive week on Friday.

Thirty counties, including every one in the metro east except Randolph, made the list. The data was from the week of Aug. 30.

“Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings,” the IDPH said.

For the week of Aug. 30, Monroe County had 221 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a test positivity rate of 11.7 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed 545 tests (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The county met the other metrics of number of deaths, emergency department visits and hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses and ICU bed availability.

Monroe County has had 595 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 54 new cases since Sept. 9.

There were three cases announced Wednesday.

At last count, there were 40 active cases and three residents hospitalized with the virus.

This week, JV’s Downtown Bar & Grill in Waterloo closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are in the process of getting all remaining employees tested,” JV’s posted on Facebook. “JV’s will remain closed until that happens. We are working with the health department on proper procedures to reopen safely.”

Wagner said again this week that false positive tests for coronavirus are extremely rare, noting that hundreds of thousands of tests are done each day and dozens are performed in Monroe County daily.

“You hear about the test that gets misreported, or didn’t get reported or doesn’t come across from Missouri to Illinois to count in our numbers,” Wagner said. “It does happen. Yes, there are missed tests. Yes, there are people who have received positive test results who say they’ve never had a test taken.

“Those do happen, but they are by no means a high percentage that would change the numbers as far as a positivity rate or anything like that.”

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 291 cases (4,230 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 240 cases (1,761 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 28 cases (194 tests), according to the IDPH.

Given the trends nationwide, Wagner said the pandemic is on the right track.

“We’ve got some much better treatment options, and the hospitals are not getting overwhelmed,” Wagner said. “If things continue on this trend, we’re going to be approaching a flu-like scenario shortly where the death rate and the sicknesses are equivalent to the seasonal flu. We still have to use caution on the compromised individuals.”

In St. Clair County, there have been 6,806 total positive tests and 182 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 76,737 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 894 confirmed cases, 91 of which are active. Twenty-five of the active cases are offenders at Menard Correctional Center. Eleven people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 10,877 people have been tested there.

Statewide, there are 266,151 cases of coronavirus and 8,367 deaths, according to the IDPH.

Missouri has recorded 106,587 confirmed cases and 1,739 deaths as of Wednesday. That includes 21,161 cases in St. Louis County and 6,563 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 6.6 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 196,410 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 29.6 million cases of coronavirus and at least 936,834 COVID-19-related deaths.