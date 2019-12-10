No marijuana in Maeystown

As expected, the Maeystown Village Board unanimously voted at its meeting last Monday night to pass an ordinance totally prohibiting recreational cannabis businesses.

Treasurer Mike Fausz had previously said as much would probably happen if the issue came before the board.

“I am sure with the people on our board it would be a quick discussion and denied,” he said.

Starting Jan. 1, the law permits Illinois residents who are at least 21 years old to legally possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower or up to five grams of cannabis concentrate.

This has led to counties and municipalities to consider whether or not to permit cannabis businesses as part of their zoning laws.