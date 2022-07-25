No injuries after train strikes car

Emergency personnel responded shortly after midnight early Saturday morning to the railroad crossing at Outlet and Bluff roads west of Maeystown after a train struck a car on the tracks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange said a car occupied by two young men got stranded at the crossing and had attempted unsuccessfully to push the vehicle off the tracks when they saw an oncoming train and got out of the way.

The train’s engineer saw the car’s headlights as the train was approaching and attempted to stop, but was only able to slow the train a bit before a collision occurred, Prange said.