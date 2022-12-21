New smoke alarm law Jan. 1

Illinois has a new 10-year smoke alarm law that goes into effect Jan. 1.

“In 2021, there were 97 residential fire deaths in Illinois and sadly nearly 70 percent of these deaths are occurring in homes without working smoke alarms,” said Illinois Fire Safety Alliance/Illinois Firefighters Association Government Affairs Director Margaret Vaughn.

To have the technology readily available to save lives and prevent injuries and yet not use it is something that needed to change, Vaughn said.

The new law will require Illinois residents to replace old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term, 10-year sealed battery by Jan. 1. This would apply to residents still using alarms with removable batteries or alarms that are not hardwired.

“Homes built starting in 1988 had to have hard-wired smoke alarms and any dwelling built before then could use alarms that were just battery operated. So, the new requirement simply updates a law that has already been on the books for 30 years, to reflect the changes in new technology, while making it easier and more cost effective for Illinois residents to comply. This new law would apply mostly to homes built prior to 1988,” she said.

Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Executive Director Phil Zaleski that at the end of the 10-year life cycle, the smoke alarm will automatically alert the homeowner to replace the alarm.

“While many people deactivate their older model smoke alarms or remove the batteries while cooking, the 10-year model is not a cooking nuisance and has a 15-minute silencer button,” Zaleski said. “They are also very affordable with the current retail price being about $15 and as low as $10 if you buy them in bulk.”

To learn more about protecting your family from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide, visit the IFSA website at IFSA.org or the First Alert website at firstalert.com.