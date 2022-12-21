Federal agent gets prison

A Cahokia man was sentenced this week to 126 months in federal prison for enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

According to evidence presented during trial and sentencing, Joseph Albert Fuchs III, 55, met a 14-year-old girl while visiting the Philippines.

Fuchs engaged in sexual conversations with the minor using Facebook and discussed ways to evade detection of her age when he would return to the Philippines to engage in sexual acts with her at a hotel.

Fuchs returned to the Philippines in March 2019 and engaged in sexual acts with the 14-year-old minor. During this time, Fuchs was a special agent for the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

It was later revealed that Fuchs sent nearly $1,000 to the minor over a year long period.

Fuchs is required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before eligible for release. He will be on supervised release for seven years after he is released from the Bureau of Prisons and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Additionally, Fuchs was ordered to pay $18,000 in fines.