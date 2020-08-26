New death, more COVID concerns

Another Monroe County resident died of COVID-19 last week, and the county was once again at the warning level the state sets for the virus.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported another death related to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total deaths from the virus to 14.

Wagner said the deceased was a woman in her 70s who went to the hospital and died shortly thereafter.

“We don’t know the exact details on this yet, but COVID was detected either soon before or right after death,” he said before noting the woman could have died from other causes and just tested positive for coronavirus.

If that is the case, the state will adjust its numbers accordingly when it has the facts and time to do so.

Deaths from COVID-19 are provisional, meaning anyone who dies and tests positive for the virus is counted as a death.

Health officials will then go back and examine each death to determine if it was actually caused by the coronavirus.

That may mean some deaths may be counted, at least provisionally, as being due to the virus when they are not, but health officials like Wagner said that rarely happens.

Also on Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monroe County is again at the warning level for coronavirus.

There are 20 counties on the list this time, which used data from the week of Aug. 9. St. Clair and Randolph counties are also on the list, as are fellow metro east counties Madison and Clinton.

“These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home,” the IDPH stated in a press release. “Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported.

“Public health officials are observing people not social distancing or using face coverings. Additionally, there are reports of individuals who are ill attributing their symptoms to allergies or other illnesses or not being forthcoming about their symptoms or close contacts.”

For the week the data measures, Monroe County had 207 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a test positivity rate of 9.5 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed 253 tests (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The county met the other metrics of number of deaths, emergency department visits and hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses and ICU bed availability.

Monroe County made the warning list as the metro east is trying to curb the spread of the virus after the state implemented a variety of mitigation measures last week.

On Monday, rumor spread that the state would close indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants Wednesday, despite the original plan being the region would have two weeks to get its numbers under control before new restrictions were imposed.

That rumor was untrue.

“At this time, there will be no new mitigations imposed on bars and restaurants this Wednesday as previously expected,” the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted Monday evening on Facebook.

It appears the state said it would impose the new measures of closing indoor dining and drinking, which began today in a region up north as part of that area’s mitigation efforts, on a conference call with local leaders Monday afternoon.

Wagner said he also received an email about 4 p.m. Monday from the regional IDPH office saying new restrictions would begin in the metro east this Wednesday.

They said the state wanted to move sooner than planned because the metro east region’s numbers, such as its positivity rate, have been increasing.

According to the St. Clair County EMA, local Democratic legislators including state Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville) worked with the IDPH to ensure the original plan of no new restrictions until next week at the earliest will be followed.

Wagner could not confirm exactly how plans changed.

“I have no idea on the insight of how that took place up there,” he said. “It was just complete confusion.”

Wagner also said he has not received official word from the state that no new mitigations will be implemented in this region this week, but he is confident that is the case.

“That is what is taking place, but it would be nice if they would do this officially and do it the proper way,” Wagner said.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a press conference Tuesday that it was “a mistake” to not impose stricter measures in the metro east last week, according to Capitol News Illinois.

“I will readily admit that that was not a good idea, and it appears now that we want to put those mitigations in place exactly as we had originally intended,” Pritzker said, adding it seems the region will have more stringent measures in place beginning Sept. 2 based on its current trajectory.

The region’s positivity rate has risen seven days since Aug. 13. It was at 9.8 percent Tuesday, which was the highest in the state.

The region has also seen three days of hospitalization increases since Aug. 13. It has 28 percent hospital availability and 41 percent ICU bed availability.

According to the state’s coronavirus resurgence mitigation plan, if the region’s positivity rate remains over 8 percent after the current restrictions have been in place for two weeks, more measures will be implemented.

If it drops to an average between 6.5 and 8 percent, current restrictions will remain in place. If it goes as low as 6.5 or less, the current mitigation measures will be lifted.

While Pritzker did not announce any new rules specific to this region on Tuesday, he did order a stricter statewide mask mandate requiring all bar and restaurant patrons to wear a face covering at all times they are not eating or drinking.

That order, which was previously only an IDPH guideline, includes when patrons are placing orders or waiting for their food.

Wagner said measures related to indoor dining and drinking will not affect Monroe County’s numbers much because his department has traced very few cases back to bars and restaurants.

Monroe County has had 425 cases, with 43 new cases reported since last Tuesday. At last count, 41 cases are active and one resident is hospitalized with the virus.

Wagner reported 11 more cases Wednesday.

This week, the latest business to temporarily close due to COVID cases was The Backyard Learning Center, located at 715 Remlok Park Drive in Waterloo.

“There are a couple staff that have tested positive and close contacts have been notified for isolation,” Wagner confirmed. “No children (have tested positive) at this time.”

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 190 cases (3,033 tests), the Columbia zip code has had 184 cases (1,435 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 20 cases (169 tests), according to the IDPH.

In St. Clair County, there have been 5,503 total positive tests and 174 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 58,477 tests have been performed there.

On Wednesday, the St. Clair County Health Department set up a mobile COVID testing site at the Dupo Fire Department.

Randolph County has had 684 confirmed cases, 151 of which are active. Eight people have died from the virus. A total of 8,443 people have been tested there. Randolph County is also coping with an outbreak at Menard Correctional Center. There have been 41 inmates and 15 staff at that facility who have gotten the virus, according to North County News.

Statewide, there are 223,470 cases of coronavirus and 7,917 deaths, according to the IDPH.

Missouri has recorded 76,636 confirmed cases and 1,440 deaths as of Tuesday. That includes 17,564 cases in St. Louis County and 5,847 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 5.7 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 177,547 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 23.6 million cases of coronavirus and at least 814,072 COVID-19-related deaths.