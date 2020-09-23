New COVID outbreak; compliance concerns

A coronavirus outbreak at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation in Waterloo and a visit from the Illinois State Police have been the pandemic-related focus this past week.

Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation in Waterloo had 11 residents and one staff member test positive for COVID-19 last week, with a couple of residents showing minor symptoms.

“They’ve done everything possible to keep it out of there,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said of Oak Hill. “There have been a few workers who have tested positive there since the start of this. It appears that it did get in there somehow, but hopefully we’ve got it locked down now and it’s not going to be a mass spread.”

Wagner told the Monroe County Board on Monday he decided to have the people at Oak Hill who contracted the virus retested to be safe.

“Something struck me odd with the initial test,” he said. “People at that age typically would not be the asymptomatic type. It could be we caught it right at the onset of the virus, but it warranted another test.”

The county should get those test results this week.

Wagner also confirmed the Illinois State Police visited Monroe County to see if bars and restaurants were complying with the latest mitigation measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

“It was against my advisement for them to do that, but they came down anyway,” Wagner said, later noting the police appeared to have a list of establishments to visit.

“I’m really concerned with how it was done and why it was done,” Wagner said. “We weren’t having outbreaks at these establishments. They were pretty much abiding by Phase 4 requirements, just not the new mitigations, which is common throughout Region 4.”

The officers issued a few warnings, according to Wagner, but there is a dispute over their authority to do so.

The ISP argues it is within their authority and jurisdiction, but Wagner contends it is not because mitigation measures are guidelines, not laws or rules that have passed through a formal process.

“They even cited a code that was not even accurate, that did not even exist,” Wagner said, adding he and the ISP will sort this out over the next few weeks.

Washy’s Saloon in Waterloo posted Friday on Facebook that it was one of the businesses “cited” Thursday night by the ISP for “not following (Gov. JB) Pritzker’s edicts.”

“It’s not worth the paper it’s written on,” the business posted. “If we were breaking any laws, they would have arrested us. We aren’t intimated, governor.”

For its part, the ISP said it was only doing its job.

“In response to a consistently high positivity rate in Region 4 and complaints about a small number of businesses violating public health rules, the Illinois Department of Public Health requested assistance from the ISP in our role of helping to enforce Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rules,” ISP Central Acting Deputy Chief Mindy Carroll said. “As outlined in the administrative rule, enforcement is an incremental process starting with a notice of non-compliance. If businesses continue to not comply, as has been the case in some instances in Region 4, state or local law enforcement can issue the business a misdemeanor citation, similar to enforcing indoor smoking laws. Local state’s attorneys determine how to proceed as they would in any other misdemeanor case.”

Monroe County has had 635 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 43 new cases since Sept. 15. At last count, there were 34 active cases and two residents hospitalized with the virus.

On Friday, Monroe County learned it did not make the IDPH list for being at the warning level for the fourth consecutive week.

For the week of Sept. 6, Monroe County had 166 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), but that was the only metric it did not pass.

Previous problematic metrics were test positivity rate, which was at 6.1 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent), and number of tests performed, which was 654 (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The county met the other metrics of number of deaths, emergency department visits and hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses and ICU bed availability.

The region’s positivity rate is also trending down, having not risen since Sept. 10. The metro east had a 7.3 percent test positivity rate as of Sept. 19.

The region has not seen hospitalization increases since Sept. 10. It has 33 percent hospital availability and 47 percent ICU bed availability.

According to the state’s coronavirus resurgence mitigation plan, if the region’s positivity rate remains over 8 percent after current restrictions have been in place for two weeks, more mitigation measures may be implemented.

If it drops to an average between 6.5 and 8 percent, current restrictions will remain in place and the state will consider imposing more. If it falls to 6.5 percent or lower, current limitations will be lifted.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) called for Pritzker to immediately lift the mitigations, alleging “major issues” with data used to determine their necessity.

“As more and more facts call into question the accuracy of the positivity rate for Region 4, I find it unconscionable that the state of Illinois is shutting down businesses and destroying livelihoods based on a metric that is clearly neither meaningful nor accurate,” Schimpf said. “Gov. Pritzker needs to immediately lift the mitigation measures he imposed on our region several weeks ago.”

Schimpf said there are numerous issues with the state’s data, including that numbers from some of the largest area hospitals and health care facilities, like BJC HealthCare, were not counted until recently, negative tests results from Illinois residents who tested in Missouri are not tabulated and private labs may not submit negative test results.

Wagner could not confirm any of those arguments, saying that data would go to higher levels of the IDPH.

Wagner did say, however, he believes Monroe County is getting at least most of the Missouri test results and noted he will soon know if labs fail to report negative results as children need them to return to school.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 313 cases (4,737 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 248 cases (1,859 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 29 cases (210 tests), according to the IDPH.

In St. Clair County, there have been 7,074 total positive tests and 187 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 81,869 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 934 confirmed cases, 60 of which are active. Eleven people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 11,828 people have been tested there.

Statewide, there are 277,266 cases of coronavirus and 8,486 deaths, according to the IDPH.

Missouri has recorded 115,366 confirmed cases and 1,864 deaths as of Tuesday. That includes 91,972 cases in St. Louis County and 6,702 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 6.9 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 200,443 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 31.3 million cases of coronavirus and at least 965,684 COVID-19-related deaths.