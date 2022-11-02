New coaches at Gibault

Gibault Catholic High School announced this week new coaches for its girls soccer and boys volleyball programs.

Ryan Haas has been named Gibault’s new head varsity girls soccer coach. He succeeds John Reyes, who accepted a position in Missouri.

Haas has been serving as Gibault’s assistant varsity boys soccer and junior varsity boys soccer coach. He is a 2010 Metro East Lutheran High School graduate and 2015 graduate of Greenville University with a degree in business management.

While at Greenville, he played soccer and tennis. Upon completion of his degree, he spent a season as an assistant soccer coach at Greenville University.

With the return of boys volleyball as a sport at Gibault, the school named Jordan Ben-Shlomo as its head varsity boys volleyball coach.

She joined the Gibault family this fall as junior varsity girls volleyball coach and is looking forward to the opportunity to rebuild the school’s boys volleyball program this spring.

Ben-Shlomo is a 2012 Nashville High School graduate and 2016 graduate of Lindenwood University with a mass communications degree. She is a former collegiate player at Lindenwood and brings an extensive coaching background at both high school and club levels.

In addition to her coaching duties at Gibault, she is a head coach for the Blue Steel Volleyball Club.