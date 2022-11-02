Bulldogs bounced by Triad

Waterloo’s Caeden Wille looks to make a play on offense during last Wednesday’s sectional loss to Triad.

The season came to an end for the Waterloo High School boys soccer squad last Wednesday in Bethalto.

The Bulldogs fell to Triad, 4-1, in the Class 2A Civic Memorial semifinals.

Triad (20-3) scored with 11 minutes remaining in the first half, and that seemed to open the offensive floodgates. Two more quick Triad goals followed, and the Bulldogs trailed 3-0 at halftime.

Down 4-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the contest, sophomore Ethan Gardner notched a goal on a penalty kick for Waterloo.

Waterloo (10-13-2) had split two tight regular season matches with its Mississippi Valley Conference rival, losing 3-2 at Triad on Sept. 13 and winning 2-1 at home on Oct. 6.

On Friday, Triad won 4-0 over Civic Memorial to capture the sectional title.

Waterloo loses only three seniors – Nathan Hemmer, Henry Huels and Braydon Lacroix – from this year’s squad, meaning most of its players gained valuable experience for next season.

The leading scorer for the ‘Dogs this fall was sophomore Caeden Wille (18 goals, eight assists), followed by junior Grant Eugea (11 goals, six assists).