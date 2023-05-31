New CEO at Dieterich Bank

Republic-Times- May 31, 2023
Jason Semple

Jason D. Semple is the successor to outgoing Dieterich Bank Chief Executive Officer Chuck Deters, who recently retired after 15 years with the bank. 

Semple was the bank’s chief financial officer before becoming CEO effective May 1.

Semple is also a member of the holding company and bank board of directors. 

Deters has agreed to stay active for a transition period through the second quarter of the year.

“Jason’s familiarity with our community values and the strategic direction of the bank, his leadership skills and significant experience in finance, lending and mergers and acquisitions, were important attributes in his selection,” Dieterich Bank Chairman of the Board Bob Willenborg said. “The board looks forward to working with Jason in the months and years ahead as we continue to execute on our strategies to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders.”

With headquarters in Effingham, Dieterich Bank operates local branches at 1405 N. Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo, 218 N. Main Street in Columbia, and at both 115 W. Market Street and 1411 S. Main Street in Red Bud.  

For more information, visit dieterichbank.com.

Republic-Times

