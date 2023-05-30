Conserve water notice issued

On Tuesday afternoon, the Fountain Water District Board of Trustees issued a notice for all customers to reduce water usage until further notice to ensure an adequate water supply for essential use.

The release stated the water system has experienced excessive consumption the last few weeks and the plant is running at maximum capacity.

Customers are being asked to conserve water by limiting car washes, pool filling and lawn watering. The notice includes all Fountain Water customers, as well as those in the Village of Valmeyer and Village of Maeystown.