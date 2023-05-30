Conserve water notice issued

Republic-Times- May 30, 2023

On Tuesday afternoon, the Fountain Water District Board of Trustees issued a notice for all customers to reduce water usage until further notice to ensure an adequate water supply for essential use. 

The release stated the water system has experienced excessive consumption the last few weeks and the plant is running at maximum capacity.

Customers are being asked to conserve water by limiting car washes, pool filling and lawn watering. The notice includes all Fountain Water customers, as well as those in the Village of Valmeyer and Village of Maeystown.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Saturday crash in Columbia

May 27, 2023

Friday brush fires near JB Bridge

May 26, 2023

Digging for history in Valmeyer

May 24, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19